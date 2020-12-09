Azerbaijani FM receives Italian delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.9

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by the Italian Foreign and International Cooperation Minister of State, Co-chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy Manlio Di Stefano, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recalling the historic state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Italy on February 19-21, Bayramov noted that in the ‘Joint Declaration on Strengthening the Multifaceted Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy’ the parties designated each other as strategic partners.

The Azerbaijani FM informed the Italian side about the 44-day war, as a result of which the Azerbaijani lands were liberated from Armenian occupation.

Bayramov noted the high level of cooperation between the two countries and the importance of further development of these relations.

The parties exchanged views on Azerbaijan's partnership with the EU, including the country's contribution to the implementation of energy and transport projects, and especially to the Southern Gas Corridor project.

In turn, Manlio Di Stefano noted that it is more expedient to receive information about events in the region directly on the spot, in connection with which he visited Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries in various fields.