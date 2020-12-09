Soon we will complete final part of Southern Gas Corridor - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Soon we will complete the final part of the Southern Gas Corridor, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Undersecretary of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, co-chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic Manlio Di Stefano, Trend reports.

“I just received the delegation from Parliament, from different political groups and the head led by the deputy chairman of Parliament. They visited Aghdam, they visited Ganja, I was very touched by their decision to visit the cities which suffered during the times of occupation and others suffered during the war, was hit by ballistic missiles and with many many victims,” the head of state said.

“Though, talking about our relations, I am sure that they will have a great future because so far we achieved great success in political, economic area, energy security area. Soon we will complete the final part of the Southern Gas Corridor, and thus, Italy and Azerbaijan will be very close partners in energy for decades ahead,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“This is a remarkable achievement of our joint efforts, on the efforts of the very broad group of countries. As you know every year we organize in Baku Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor. Italy is always present at a high level, and these meetings also helped us in order to build this historical pipeline on the length of 3.5 thousand kilometers,” the head of state said.