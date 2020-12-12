Azerbaijani, Russian FMs talk implementation of trilateral statement on Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.12
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held phone talks, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The ministers had an exchange of views on the issues related to implementation of the trilateral Statement of 10 November [related to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] signed by presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and prime minister of Armenia.
The officials also discussed the bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well other regional and international issues of mutual interest.
