Azerbaijan shows liberated Mazra village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has spread a video report from the village of Mazra of the Jabrayil district, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the ministry.
The footage:
Latest
Human Rights Watch shares report on investigations of Armenia's missile attacks on Azerbaijani civilians
Unfortunately, Azerbaijan faces with new coronavirus pandemic - Management Union of Medical Territorial Units
UAVs of Azerbaijani State Border Service destroy 290 targets of Armenian Armed Forces during Karabakh conflict