You are adopting resolutions. Let these resolutions be curse for you. See who is accusing Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a speech in Gubadli city liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

“Military units were built to keep our lands under occupation forever, but we threw them out of here and expelled them from our lands. True landowners are returning here now,” the head of state said.

“Notice how they have cut down the trees. See what the wild enemy has done – it has cut down all the trees. Zangilan has a very rich nature and rare forests. Plane trees. See what the enemy has done. The whole world should see this. Who have the pro-Armenian forces defended to this day? Let the countries that have adopted resolutions against us have a look and open their eyes. Hypocritical politicians, open your eyes, have a look. Your parliaments have adopted resolutions. For us, these resolutions are of no importance, they are just a piece of paper. But the fact is that the accusations against us are baseless again. Members of the French Parliament, members of the Belgian and Dutch parliaments, have a look and see what did your dear Armenians have done to these lands? Look at the map, look up the encyclopedia and see which country Zangilan and Gubadli districts are part of. You are adopting resolutions. Let these resolutions be a curse for you. See who is accusing Azerbaijan!” Azerbaijani president said.

“Khanlig village of Gubadli. There were fierce battles for Khanlig village. The Armenians have given our historical ancient village an ugly name. Khanlig village is located on the territory of Gubadli district. We are now on the territory of Gubadli district. Armenians have built military fortifications and a military base for themselves in Khanlig village. Illegal settlement was carried out in Khanlig village. Armenians brought from abroad were settled here illegally. This is also a war crime. According to the Geneva Conventions, a country that illegally settles the occupied territories commits a crime. Have a look, a settlement was built in Khanlig for the Armenians from abroad with the money of the Armenians living abroad,” the head of state said.