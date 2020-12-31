President Aliyev exdends condolences to president of Croatia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Zoran Milanovic, President of the Republic of Croatia.
"Dear Mr. President,
I was deeply saddened by the news of casualties and destruction as a result of an earthquake that hit your country.
On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and the loved ones of those who were killed and all the people of Croatia, and wish the injured the soonest possible recovery," the letter said.
