Armenian foreign minister has gone to Khankandi. What in the world are you doing there? - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

I have just been informed that the Armenian foreign minister has gone to Khankandi. What in the world are you doing there? President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said chairing a meeting in a video format on the country's results of 2020, Trend reports.

“Let them not forget the war. Let them remember that the iron fist is still there. These visits must stop. We warn them that if such provocative steps continue to be taken, Armenia will regret it even more. Steps are now being taken to normalize relations. Russia has offered its mediation opportunities to the parties. A delegation of Russian government officials recently visited Armenia and Azerbaijan and mainly discussed these issues,” the head of state said.

“After all, if relations normalize, then what is the need for such provocative “visits”? What are they trying to show? Are they trying to irritate us again? Let them not forget that such steps cost them dearly. Therefore, all visits must stop. No foreign citizen can enter that area without our permission. No international organization except for the Red Cross can go there. This is our territory. The whole world recognizes this territory as an integral part of Azerbaijan. Armenian foreign minister, who are you to go there? We warn you. If a similar step is repeated, our response will be very harsh. We first warned them through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Further warnings will be given differently. Their visits there must stop. Let them sit in their own country,” the Azerbaijani president said.