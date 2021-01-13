Winning side dictates conditions at table: Armenia’s fate in Azerbaijan’s hands (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

The issues related to the political and economic aspects of the Moscow meeting, another success, and the diplomatic victory of Azerbaijan were discussed in Trend news agency's video project "Relevant with Sahil Karimli" with the participation of the head of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship Tair Mirkishili and member of the parliamentary committee on international and inter-parliamentary relations, Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova.

Trend shows the video project: