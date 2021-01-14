Azerbaijan conducting activity on engineering support for units stationed in liberated lands (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

Activities are carried out on the comprehensive engineering support for units of the Azerbaijani troops stationed in the territories liberated from the occupation, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

Engineer-supper units of the Azerbaijani troops are clearing the territories from mines and unexploded ordnance. Demining and restoration of roads are underway to ensure the safe movement of military vehicle convoys. Work is being carried out to lay new roads in the direction of human settlements and the positions of the Azerbaijani units. A big number of mines and unexploded ordnance have been disposed of until today.

The activity on the detection and defusing of mines and unexploded ordnance in liberated territories is being continued.