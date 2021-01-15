Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss prospects for development of military co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov on January 15 met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Haye, the Defense Minister told Trend.

Hasanov congratulated the ambassador on the commencement of diplomatic activities in the country and wished him success in expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Noting that military cooperation between the two countries is developing in the same way as in other areas, the defense minister expressed confidence in its further continuation.

At the meeting, the sides stressed that military ties meet the interests of both countries, and considered it important to step up efforts in this direction.

During the discussions, an exchange of views took place on holding joint military exercises with the involvement of various types of troops, including the special forces of the Azerbaijani army, the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Turkey, organizing mutual visits of servicemen to exchange experience, as well as on a number of other issues.

Hasanov thanked the people and state of Pakistan for the humanitarian aid provided to our country and for the constant support of Azerbaijan's fair position at the international level.

The Pakistani diplomat, in turn, congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the Patriotic War, wished the mercy of Allah Almighty to the souls of all military personnel and civilians who died as martyrs, as well as healing to the wounded.

Haye noted that despite the geographically distant location of our countries, our peoples have historically developed friendly relations.

Stressing that relations in various spheres, developing, have strengthened enough, the Pakistani ambassador noted the presence of great potential for military cooperation between the two countries.

He noted that Pakistani experts are ready to take part in the process of clearing the liberated territories from mines and unexploded ordnance.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical and military-educational spheres. It was emphasized that military cooperation between the countries is based on friendly and fraternal relations and is mutually beneficial for both sides.