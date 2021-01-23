New staff of Azerbaijani SOCAR's Supervisory Board approved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the staff of the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) on January 23, Trend reports.

According to the order, the following composition of the Supervisory Board of SOCAR was approved:

Chairman of the Supervisory Board - Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov;

Members of the Supervisory Board:

Emin Huseynov - Assistant to the First Vice President of Azerbaijan;

Israfil Mammadov - Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan;

Elnur Soltanov - Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan;

Azer Bayramov - Deputy Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan;

Rovshan Najaf - Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan;

Ruslan Alikhanov - General Executive Director of Azerbaijan Investment Holding.