Japan appeals to Azerbaijan for support on hosting Olympic Games

30 January 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.30

Trend:

Japan has applied for support in organizing the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to countries with extensive organizational experience.

Secretary General of the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan Kato Katsunobu appealed to countries that have extensive experience in organizing sports competitions to send relevant personnel to Japan, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, and also known as Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Azad Rahimov said that Azerbaijan has successfully hosted such international competitions as the 2015 European Games, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017, Formula 1 in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and the 15th European Youth Olympic Festival in 2019 and noted the possibility of Azerbaijan's support for Tokyo at the Olympic Games with its experienced personnel.

“Azerbaijan is a country with significant experience both in technical and organizational matters in terms of holding sports competitions. Azerbaijan has a database of employees who have worked at all these prestigious events, our specialists in relevant profiles will be presented to the Japanese side,” Rahimov noted.

“Currently, there are local cadres in Azerbaijan who work in sports competitions in the field of technology, transport, management of sports facilities, interaction with volunteers and others. These employees regularly receive invitations to international competitions, where they successfully implement their knowledge and skills,” the minister added.

