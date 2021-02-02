President Aliyev says there must be public control over restoration work in liberated Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Trend:

In Shusha, I think we need to restore historical buildings only, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Azerbaijani Television following viewing conditions created at the newly constructed building of Absheron District Central Hospital, Trend reports.

"After that, with regard to the Khrushchev-era buildings – I do not want to jump the gun now – but I have an opinion that many of them should be removed from there. Modern four- or five-storey residential buildings should be built in their places. But I am simply sharing my views in this regard. But experts, architects, historians and residents of Shusha will say how exactly this will be done, how they want to see this city because it is their city," he said.

"All this remains on the sidelines and someone stands up and says that he is opening a branch, someone else says he is opening an outpost, someone else says he is opening an emergency situations department. For God’s sake, I am lost for words. I found the right words. I told them the words they will not forget. I am also telling the citizens of Azerbaijan that there must be public control over the restoration work. If there isn’t, ugly buildings will be constructed again, lands will be seized and everyone will build something for himself,” Azerbaijani president said.

“I want to touch upon another issue now. I have set up a temporary management body. Why? Because I see and know that people are setting their sights there. It looks as if an attack is expected, a seizure of lands. This piece of land is mine, that piece of land is yours, this land is mine and that land is yours. But I will punish all of them, all of them, and do it properly. Let everyone sit in their own place and mind their own business. All those lands will be restored in a planned manner. There will be conditions for people there. These conditions will serve as an example for the whole world. There can be no illegal actions there. No land can be seized. Everything must be done in a planned and grounded manner. I am sure that we will achieve this. We all want the destroyed cities to be rebuilt soon, but at the same time, we want to ensure the comfort of the people who will return there and show the world the power of the modern and strong Azerbaijan,” the head of state said.