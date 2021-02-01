Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate new building of Absheron District Central Hospital (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a newly constructed building of Absheron District Central Hospital.
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at the hospital.
Built under the Order of the Azerbaijani President, the 150-bed hospital was supplied with the necessary equipment.
After viewing conditions created at the new hospital, President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by the Azerbaijani Television.
