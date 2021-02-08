WHO, UNICEF support Azerbaijan in optimizing performance of supply chains

Politics 8 February 2021 15:02 (UTC+04:00)
WHO, UNICEF support Azerbaijan in optimizing performance of supply chains

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The WHO Regional Office for Europe and UNICEF Supply Division has extended their support to Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, and Uzbekistan in optimizing the performance of their supply chains to ensure timely delivery of medicines and health products, Trend reports citing WHO.

"Countries in the European Region had repeatedly experienced supply chain challenges, such as shortages of antigens, stockouts, and interruptions in immunization services despite marked improvements over the last decade. The unfolding COVID-19 pandemic has further disrupted international, regional and local supply chains, undermining national response efforts and putting a strain on other critical and routine health interventions," the report said

To address these barriers, UNICEF and WHO, with the support of the Global Fund, are uniting their technical resources and expertise to support the health authorities of those 5 countries. The integrated teams will establish the development needs in the countries’ supply chain management systems, identifying and quantifying their supply chain strengths, gaps, and opportunities as the basis for organizing and implementing improvement plans.

Acting as the lead agency on this exercise, WHO/Europe is leveraging its convening power to engage in multistakeholder consultations and conduct a government-led and participatory health supply chain assessment using the UNICEF supply chain maturity model. The tool enables health and other government officials to review the performance of 13 critical operational and technical supply chain functions.

"This exercise provides government decision-makers with a formal baseline for each supply chain area, links targeted priority investments against evidence of need, outlines technical assistance needs from Partners, and leads to the development of national supply chain-strengthening response plans that expand access to essential medicines and health products for all," the report said.

Concurrently, the interventions will highlight the strengths of supply chain modeling with a clear opportunity to share best practices and promote cross-learning opportunities within the Region.

The outcome will help ensure the successful transition of countries towards financial and technical sustainability as they migrate from the Global Fund support. It will also determine countries’ readiness level and management capacity for the deployment of the COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
SOCAR Turkey in talks with Japanese company over petrochemical project
SOCAR Turkey in talks with Japanese company over petrochemical project
Petkim-Star integration may be completed in 2-3 years
Petkim-Star integration may be completed in 2-3 years
Turkey supports overhaul of Georgian military airport in Marneuli
Turkey supports overhaul of Georgian military airport in Marneuli
Loading Bars
Latest
Uzbekistan’s open-pit porphyry copper mine to be opened for tourists Tourism 15:40
Iran finalizes strategic cooperation document with Afghanistan Politics 15:34
Azerbaijani CBA talks ensuring investor, consumer rights' protection in financial markets Finance 15:30
Azerbaijan's share in air traffic activity of CAREC countries unveiled Transport 15:27
NEQSOL Holding supported reconstruction of streets in Bina settlement of Khazar district (PHOTO) Other News 15:23
U.S. 10-yr yield rises to 1.2%, inflation expectations build US 15:21
Nar responded promptly to customer inquires during the quarantine regime Society 15:20
Iran to limit IAEA's access to its nuclear plants Nuclear Program 15:18
Turkmenistan’s State Committee on Television to switch to self-financing Turkmenistan 15:03
Total assets of Georgian banks grow Finance 15:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 8 Society 15:02
WHO, UNICEF support Azerbaijan in optimizing performance of supply chains Politics 15:02
Iran's NIDC discloses details of drilled oil, gas wells Oil&Gas 15:00
Chamber of Commerce announces strategies to boost Iran-Oman trade Business 14:59
Iran reveals approximate opening date of Khorramabad-Arak freeway Transport 14:45
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman talks US return to JCPOA Politics 14:43
British company reveals spending data of remote employees in Azerbaijan Economy 14:42
Iran to expand shipping network on Caspian Sea Business 14:42
Capacity of Iranian ports increases Business 14:32
Transfers to Kazakhstan's budget reduce National Fund's assets Finance 14:27
Georgia shares data on StopCoV fund Finance 14:25
Azerbaijan increases volume of gas sale Oil&Gas 14:24
British minister meets with teachers and pupils in Azerbaijan’s Mushvigabad Society 14:24
Screw compressor stations to be built at fields managed by Uzbekneftegaz Oil&Gas 14:22
Council of Europe Special Representative calls to counter anti-Muslim intolerance and hatred in Europe Politics 14:10
Uzbek currency rates for February 8 Finance 14:09
Iran's petrochemical exports increase Business 14:07
Iran eyes barter deal with Indonesia Business 14:00
Kazakhstan discloses preliminary data on volume of gold and foreign exchange reserves Finance 14:00
New opportunities created in region after end of Karabakh conflict - Zarif Politics 13:58
Iran to invest in Khoy – Razi border route Transport 13:58
Uzbek health ministry reveals funds spent on combating COVID-19 Uzbekistan 13:46
Uzbekistan approves plan for combined cycle power plant construction in Tashkent Oil&Gas 13:46
Ukrainian OKKO considers possibility of importing petroleum products from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 13:45
No new COVID-19 variant recorded in Azerbaijan - Infectious disease specialist Society 13:44
Azerbaijan shows footage from Dileli Muskenli village of Gubadly district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:44
Several ships to be launched in Iran Business 13:43
Number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan grew last year - minister Finance 13:43
Iranian foundation looking to reclaim properties Society 13:35
Former president of Croatia, Polish prime minister, president of National Bank of Poland join Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center Society 13:35
Iranian economy minister discusses impact of JCPOA on stock market Finance 13:35
Iranian ambassador discusses Iran-China relations Business 13:34
Iran shares data on exports of cast iron, iron, and steel to China Business 13:34
Petkim’s exports fall to 37% in 2020 Oil&Gas 13:29
Indian government approves sending 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Cambodia Other News 13:14
Afghanistan receives India gifted Covishield vaccines Other News 13:13
India, Japan, Australia and US plan to hold summit, says the Japanese daily Other News 13:13
SOCAR Turkey in talks with Japanese company over petrochemical project Oil&Gas 13:13
Nepal govt unveils road constructed with Indian grant assistance Other News 13:11
First phase of Covid vaccination concludes in Nepal after India's supply of jabs Other News 13:09
Sales of Iranian mining companies soar Business 12:59
Iran announces capacity of its northern and southern ports Transport 12:58
Azerbaijan reveals data on lending to energy, chemistry, natural resources sector Finance 12:55
UK says Astrazeneca vaccine prevents COVID-19 death as South Africa halts shots Europe 12:55
Azerbaijan almost doubles 2020 gas exports via TANAP Oil&Gas 12:55
Kazakhstan sees increase in oil, petrochemicals prices Business 12:52
Turkmenistan Airlines establishes regular cargo transportation Transport 12:49
Uzbekistan’s CCI plans to attract Arab investors to intensify business co-op Business 12:47
Turkmen road transport agency reveals indicators on cargo transportation for 2020 Transport 12:44
Kazakhstan decreases exports to Russia Business 12:42
Kazakhstan reports decrease in exports to Bulgaria amid COVID-19 Business 12:36
Petkim-Star integration may be completed in 2-3 years Oil&Gas 12:36
Turkey supports overhaul of Georgian military airport in Marneuli Finance 12:35
Railway linking Central and South Asia to establish trade, economic co-op Transport 12:34
Georgia reports 204 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.8 Georgia 12:26
EU market’s demand for Georgian hazelnut increases Business 12:25
Kazakhstan eyes to boost exports Kazakhstan 12:19
UK Foreign Office Minister hails Azerbaijan's plan to tackle domestic violence Politics 12:16
President Aliyev inaugurates complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:15
Kazakh Ministry of Trade & Integration offers financing of export products Business 12:00
German industrial output flat in December Europe 11:59
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Finance 11:58
Shah Deniz gas ramp up in 2010-2020 Oil&Gas 11:57
Railway infrastructures put into operation in Iran Transport 11:52
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli: how production dropped since 2010 Oil&Gas 11:49
Uzbekistan, IDB to expand bilateral co-op by mobilizing resources of IDB subsidiaries Uzbekistan 11:47
Georgia sees decrease in furniture sales Business 11:39
Bangladesh kicks off countrywide coronavirus vaccination drive Other News 11:38
Meeting with Azerbaijani president's special representative held in liberated Shusha Politics 11:37
ACWA Power eyes completing construction of thermal power plant in Uzbekistan Construction 11:36
Dynamics of Sangachal terminal’s gas processing, capacity over last 6 years Oil&Gas 11:31
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant announces tender to buy pipes Tenders 11:21
Turkmenistan takes numerous steps to develop digital technologies in 2020 ICT 11:20
Most COVID-19 infection cases in Baku fall on Binagadi district Society 11:05
Turkmen Railways exceed assigned cargo turnover plan Transport 11:05
Ukraine eyes developing co-op with Uzbekistan in industrial sector Uzbekistan 11:03
Azerbaijan publishes fresh COVID-19 statistics by regions Society 11:02
Brent strikes $60/bbl as supply cuts, stimulus hopes boost prices Oil&Gas 10:46
Uzbek-Korean JSC announces tender for transport services Tenders 10:44
Prices on precious metals in Azerbaijan rise Finance 10:44
Azerbaijan joins FAO's new project on strengthening food security control system Business 10:41
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan approaches 80,000 Uzbekistan 10:36
Russian experts talk vulnerabilities in mobile apps developed by banks ICT 10:31
Iran talks capabilities regarding manufacturing of petrochemicals Oil&Gas 10:24
Iran's Lordegan Company begins exporting products Oil&Gas 10:23
UAE, Cyprus purchase aviation kerosene of Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries Business 10:22
TAP paves way for first gas exports from Italy to France Oil&Gas 10:17
Azerbaijan to apply new legislative requirements on vegetable oils Economy 10:11
Azerbaijan’s oil export down in 2020 Oil&Gas 10:09
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 8 Finance 10:08
All news