Sargsyan's statements clearly demonstrate his terrorist nature - Azerbaijani MP (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

Trend:

The words of the ex-President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan that ‘the civilian population should have been hit with 'Isgandar' Tactical Ballistic Missile prove his essence as a murderer, MP of Azerbaijan Arzu Naghiyev said, Trend reports.

Naghiyev made the remark during an interview with the ’Real Intervyu’ program.

He noted that terror and aggression are in the foreground in Armenia’s foreign policy, and Serzh Sargsyan’s coming to power in this country was also the result of a terrorist policy.

“His last statements could not be different, and, first of all, he had to blame someone for the defeat. Sargsyan's statements clearly demonstrate his terrorist nature,” said the MP.