Azerbaijan demonstrates its willingness to build future for region - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

Today Azerbaijan really demonstrates its willingness to turn the page of hostility, turn the page of hatred, of confrontation, and to build the future for the region, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin, Trend reports.

“And actually, we already started, we started reconstruction, we started implementing projects which will be beneficial for all the regional countries, and eventually, for stability and predictability in the region. Therefore, I think all of us need to evaluate the new realities and planning our actions as governments, as international organizations to focus on positive opportunities for cooperation and peaceful co-existence,” the head of state said.