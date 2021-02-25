Resident of Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil district injured as result of mine explosion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

A resident of the Azerbaijani liberated Jabrayil district Guloghlan Mirzaliyev (born in 1964) hit a mine in the district's Mehdili village at about 2:00 pm on Feb. 25, Trend reports referring to the Jabrayil District Prosecutor’s Office.

It was established that Mirzaliyev got hit by an anti-personnel mine during agricultural activity, as a result of which he received various bodily injuries.

The prosecutor's office is investigating the fact.