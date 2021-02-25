Resident of Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil district injured as result of mine explosion
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25
Trend:
A resident of the Azerbaijani liberated Jabrayil district Guloghlan Mirzaliyev (born in 1964) hit a mine in the district's Mehdili village at about 2:00 pm on Feb. 25, Trend reports referring to the Jabrayil District Prosecutor’s Office.
It was established that Mirzaliyev got hit by an anti-personnel mine during agricultural activity, as a result of which he received various bodily injuries.
The prosecutor's office is investigating the fact.
Latest
Azerbaijani president takes part in ceremony of providing families of martyrs, disabled with apartments (PHOTO)