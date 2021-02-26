Azerbaijan to hold minute of silence to honor Khojaly genocide victims
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26
Trend:
Azerbaijan will hold a minute of silence at 17:00 (GMT +4) to pay tribute to the Khojaly genocide victims, Trend reports on Feb.26.
The movement of traffic and pedestrians in Azerbaijan will be stopped for a minute to honor the tragedy victims.
The minute of silence will be accompanied by the horns of ships in the Bay of Baku.
