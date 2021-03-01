Statement in support of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity adopted at conference in Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

The Nagorno-Karabakh region is an integral part of Azerbaijan and its occupation is contrary to the norms of international law, Trend reports on March 1 referring to a statement adopted in support of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity at an international conference held in Iran’s Qom city.

The statement emphasizes the importance of supporting the Azerbaijani people and Azerbaijan in this sphere, which have fulfilled their legitimate tasks to liberate the occupied territories.

The statement requires the international circles, using the available means, to take steps to recognize the right of Azerbaijan for power.

Azerbaijan and Iran can take advantage of a deep historical and political commonness for the development of cooperation.

An international conference kicked off in Iran’s Qom city on March 1. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iran Bunyad Huseynov, Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, Iranian officials, as well as representatives of Belarus, Russia, Georgia, and Ukraine, are participating in the conference.