Int’l Model Non-Aligned Movement Simulation Exercise underway - Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry

The International Model Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Simulation Exercise is being held on March 2-5, 2021 within Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the NAM, Trend reports on March 2 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

For the first time in the history of the NAM, hundreds of young people from the NAM member-states applied for participation in the event.

As a result of the competitive selection process, 60 young people from 39 NAM member-states are entitled to take part in it.

Acting as high-level officials from the NAM member-states, participants will develop recommendations for the NAM member-states in the period after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and UN Secretary General's Envoy on Youth Jayathma Wickramanayake made speeches at the opening ceremony.

While speaking on behalf of Azerbaijan, the chairing country of the NAM, Bayramov informed the participants about the initiatives in the fight against COVID-19, put forward on behalf of the Azerbaijani president as chairman of the NAM.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister said that COVID-19 vaccines offer some hope for ending the pandemic, but the unequal and unfair distribution of vaccines globally is one of the main obstacles to this.

While speaking about the importance of young people's perspective on the post-pandemic recovery period, the minister said that the current event will be very useful in this sphere.

In her speech, Wickramanayake, drawing attention to the role of the NAM in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, stressed that the pandemic is a big obstacle to the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Wickramanayake also stressed the importance of the role that young people will play during the post-pandemic rehabilitation period.

In this regard, Wickramanayake spoke about the UN Youth Strategy 2030, initiated by the UN secretary-general. In conclusion, she wished success to the participants in the simulation training and expressed readiness to work with the young people, participating in the training, after the event.

The group discussions and plenary sessions are planned to be held with all participants at the next stages of the training, which will last until March 5, based on the regional distribution of participants (Latin America, Asia, and Africa / Europe).

Afterward, the final simulation document will be agreed upon and adopted.