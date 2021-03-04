Azerbaijan considers joint military exercises with Pakistan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan is thinking about joint military exercises with Pakistan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving in a video format a delegation led by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan General Nadeem Raza, Trend reports.

“Of course, our military cooperation has great potential, and I am sure that you will discuss our future plans with your colleagues today," said the president.

"We are already familiar with the products of Pakistan's defense industry. As you know, we have purchased military equipment from Pakistan and want to continue this process. At the same time, we are thinking about joint military exercises. We think this is the right time,” the head of state said.