Let them come and see how Christian sites are protected in different parts of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

Trend:

Let them come and see how Christian sites are protected in different parts of Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a visit to Fuzuli and Khojavand districts after viewing the Alban temple in Hunarli village, Trend reports.

“They will see this ancient Albanian church repaired after a while. Temples of all religions in Azerbaijan are protected by the state, built by the state, and the whole world knows that. The world should know and see Armenians savagery in our mosques. There were 67 mosques in the liberated lands, only two of which remained in a partly destroyed state. They used them for various purposes. The Albanian Church has also been brought to this condition. They may have kept animals here too, they may have kept metal scrap here, some of that scrap is still there. Therefore, everyone should see and know this. If someone wants to make any baseless accusations against us, they will get an answer, as they have done so far,” the head of state said.