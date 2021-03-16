Hadrut operation will have special place in world's military books - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

Trend:

I must also say that the city of Fuzuli was liberated after Hadrut – on 17 October. The Armenian army was waiting for us in a different direction. However, following the rules of war and proper strategic planning, we liberated Hadrut after Jabrayil and then Fuzuli, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a visit to Fuzuli and Khojavand districts after raising the state flag in Hadrut settlement, Trend reports.

“Let me also note that when Hadrut was already in our hands, the Armenian leadership, officials, and, at the same time, some foreign journalists who brought grist to the Armenian mill were claiming that Hadrut was in the hands of the Armenians. I can’t understand to this day why the Armenian leadership was deceiving its people. We knew for sure that Hadrut was ours. We knew exactly that the Armenian army had been completely destroyed here and the surviving Armenian soldiers cowardly fled into hiding in the mountains. Hadrut was fully under our control. However, some foreign journalists were saying that Hadrut was allegedly in the hands of Armenians,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“After the liberation of Hadrut, we headed for Shusha. It was important to liberate Hadrut for the Shusha operation to succeed. Again, we approached Shusha from a direction the enemy was not expecting us. We liberated Shusha from the invaders by crossing mountains, valleys, steep cliffs, by climbing those cliffs. Therefore, the Hadrut operation will have a special place in the world's military books,” the head of state said.