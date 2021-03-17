Let circles defending, supporting Armenians, come and see what these savages done - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

Trend:

Let the circles defending and supporting the Armenians, those who always support them, come and see what these savages have done, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said visiting the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

“This was the palace of Panahali khan. Panahali khan, who built and established Shusha, built a palace for himself here. Notice what the Armenians have done to this palace. It was a historical site. The enemy came here, seized our lands, expelled our people, destroyed our historical sites, demolished, vandalized and barbarized everything around them,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Let all international organizations come and see this. Let the circles defending and supporting the Armenians, those who always support them, come and see what these savages have done,” the head of state said.