Azerbaijani, Turkish ministers visit Azerbaijan's liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli visited the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

On March 18, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev are also on a visit in Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Zangilan.

The ministers will get acquainted with the newly sown areas in the liberated Jabrayil district.

Bekir Pakdemirli is the first minister from another country to visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.