OIC reps pray in Juma Mosque during visit to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Aghdam, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

The representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are on a visit to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, the special correspondent of Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports on April 6.

During the visit, the OIC delegation visited the Aghdam Juma Mosque and performed namaz (prayer) there.

The permanent representatives of the Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, have been on a visit to Azerbaijan since April 5.