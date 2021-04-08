Armenia may share minefield maps after increasing int’l pressure - OIC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

After increasing international pressure on Armenia, it may give the minefield map, Mehmet Metin Eker, member of the OIC Contact Group, said.

Eker made the remark at the press conference dedicated to the results of the trips of the delegation of the Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Ganja cities, Trend reports on April 8.

“The most serious problem in the restoration of the liberated territories and the return of people there is associated with the mine threat,” a member of the OIC Contact Group added.

Eker stressed that Armenia still refuses to hand over minefield maps.

"This will be discussed today when preparing a report following a trip to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan,” a member of the OIC Contact Group said. “By increasing international pressure on Armenia, it may give a map of minefields. We will focus on this issue."