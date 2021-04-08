OIC supports Azerbaijan in accordance with int’l law - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has always supported Azerbaijan’s fair position from the first day of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, expressed support for the settlement of this conflict on the basis of the principle of international law and inviolability of borders, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark at the joint press conference with OIC Secretary-General Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, Trend reports on April 8.

The minister stressed that the OIC did not stop supporting Azerbaijan in accordance with international law.

"The OIC adopted resolutions in support of Azerbaijan's position on the conflict,” Bayramov said. “OIC ambassadors visited Azerbaijan’s Aghdam, Ganja cities, and other territories, witnessed the crimes committed by the Armenians against Azerbaijan."