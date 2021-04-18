Azerbaijan shares footage from Tarovlu village of the Gubadli region (VİDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated the video footage from Tarovlu village of Gubadli district, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.
The footage:
Latest
Azerbaijan's MFA issues appeal on occasion of April 18 - International Day for Monuments and Historic Sites
Azerbaijan's Albanian-Udi Christian community members visit ancient temple in Tugh - Trend TV (PHOTO)
Potential areas of Turkmenistan’s interaction within Visegrad Group+Central Asia framework identified
Members of Albanian-Udi Christian religious community of Azerbaijan visit liberated Khojavand (PHOTO)
Meeting of EU special rep with so-called "FM of Karabakh" promotes separatism, says Azerbaijani expert