President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly renovated “Hovsan” and “Mashtagha” substations (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added. first version 19 April 2021 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated 220/110/10 kV “Hovsan” substation of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company in Surakhani district, Baku.

The head of state was informed of the newly renovated “Hovsan substation”.

Built 45 years ago, the “Hovsan” substation was reconstructed to modern standards, and the equipment here was replaced by the new ones.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the “Hovsan” substation.

The head of state was also informed of the newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Mashtagha” substation

President Ilham Aliyev then launched the “Mashtagha” substation via SCADA Dispatcher Management System.