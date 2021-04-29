Russian FM to visit Azerbaijan soon (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.29

Trend:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Azerbaijan in early May, Trend reports referring to Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“The visit is scheduled for May 10-11,” Zakharova added. “Lavrov is also expected to visit Yerevan on May 5-6. During the visit, a wide range of issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as interaction in the international arena is expected to be thoroughly considered."

“The special attention will be paid to the practical aspects of the implementation of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 10, 2020 [statement on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region] and January 11, 2021,” the spokesperson said.