Azerbaijani, Georgian peoples live in peace and friendship - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

Throughout history, the Azerbaijani and Georgian peoples have lived in conditions of friendship and peace and today the relations between the countries have risen to the level of strategic partnership, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov said.

Asadov made the remark during a meeting on May 5 with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani prime minister stressed that the megaprojects which are jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Georgia make a great contribution to the energy security of the region and Europe.

Highly assessing the cooperation between the two countries within the Southern Gas Corridor and TAP projects, Asadov stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the relations with Georgia.

"Today our relations are developing in political, economic, trade, cultural, and many other spheres,” Asadov said. “We believe that these ties will further develop. There is great potential for further expansion of relations in a number of spheres."

While expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, Garibashvili said that it is a great honor for him to visit Azerbaijan.

"We have close relations with Azerbaijan,” Garibashvili added. “Today we talked to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about historical projects. These projects make a great contribution to the development of our relations. We are lucky that we have such a neighbor as Azerbaijan."