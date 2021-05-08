Funds allocated for construction, repairs of educational institutions in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order "On measures in connection with the construction, overhaul and reconstruction of educational institutions in Baku and its settlements" on May 8.
In accordance with the document, 20 million manat ($11.8 million) are allocated to the executive power of Baku city from the amount specified in subparagraph 1.14.1 - "Distribution of funds envisaged in the Azerbaijani state budget for 2021 for state investments" for the continuation of work on the construction, overhaul and reconstruction of educational institutions in Baku and its settlements.
