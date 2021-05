Armenian side reacting inadequately to process of clarifying border - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

Trend:

The Armenian side is reacting inadequately to the process of clarifying the border, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev informed the Kazakh President of the recent events on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. In this regard, the President of Azerbaijan said that the process of clarifying the border is underway and that the Armenian side is reacting inadequately to this process.

Armenia's appeal to the Collective Security Treaty Organization in this regard is nothing but an attempt to internationalize the issue, and it is completely unfounded, there have been no clashes on the border, the situation is stable, and negotiations are underway.