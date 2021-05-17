Iran receives 2nd delivery of Covid-19 vaccines through COVAX Facility
Iran to vaccinate 14m citizens against COVID-19 by end of June: Minister
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 16
Uzbekistan reveals volume of industrial products produced at FEZ in 2020 Uzbekistan 11:22
Azerbaijani president calls his Kazakh counterpart Politics 11:20
Revenues of Azerbaijani Nakhchivan from communication, information services grow ICT 11:17
IRICA unveils data of Iran’s trade turnover with Germany Business 11:15
Kulevi oil terminal of SOCAR constructing new storage tank Oil&Gas 11:11
SOCAR’s Black Sea Oil Terminal to handle bitumen products Oil&Gas 11:04
Turkmenistan preparing state budget for 2022 Finance 11:04
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up Finance 11:03
Netherlands contributes to development of agriculture sector in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:02
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees increase in 4M2021 foreign trade turnover figures Business 11:01
Development of innovations to boost Azerbaijan's technology export potential - AZINNEX Economy 11:00
Iran discloses trade turnover with France Business 11:00
SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal sees increase in storage capacity Oil&Gas 10:55
Volume of transshipment by SOCAR’s Black Sea Oil Terminal revealed Oil&Gas 10:50
Azerbaijani Sumgayit Industrial Park's resident expanding exports Business 10:41
More Vaccines To Be Available In India In Next Two Months: AIIMS Chief Other News 10:34
Second wave turns corner as daily cases fall for 7 days, Health News, ET HealthWorld Other News 10:33
Vaccinated or not, ensure physical distancing, ventilation and mask up: Indian govt’s chief scientific advisor Other News 10:23
Turkmenistan to launch special passenger trains between Ashgabat, Turkmenbashi Transport 10:23
Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan up Finance 10:22
Second Batch Of Sputnik V Vaccine Reaches India Other News 10:18
Azerbaijan partially resumes full-time lessons at schools in several cities and districts (PHOTO) Society 10:18
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 17 Uzbekistan 10:14
EIB allocates two tranches of loan for IGB project Oil&Gas 10:12
25 more oxygen generators to reach India from Europe next week Other News 10:10
Iranian currency rates for May 17 Finance 10:05
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 17 Finance 10:05
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender for research work in oil&gas Tenders 09:56
Oil mixed in tight range, Asia's COVID-19 restrictions weigh on sentiment Oil&Gas 09:51
Ryanair posts record annual loss, but says COVID-19 recovery has begun Europe 09:46
Southern Gas Corridor’s expansion to depend on firm market demand Oil&Gas 09:38
Satti rig’s upgrade complete for BP project in Caspian Oil&Gas 09:19
Azerbaijan partially resuming traditional form of education Society 09:15
Azerbaijani, French FMs discuss situation on border with Armenia Politics 09:15
Iranian Chamber of Commerce discusses potential of maritime and port sector Business 09:13
UNICEF Representative in Georgia receives coronavirus vaccine Georgia 08:49
Chinese city raises COVID-19 alert level in 4 neighborhoods Other News 08:44
Iran receives 2nd delivery of Covid-19 vaccines through COVAX Facility Iran 08:18
Belgian companies keep on being active on Azerbaijani market – ambassador Economy 07:59
Kazakhstan reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:39
Turkey registers 10,512 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:36
G7 urged to donate 'emergency' supplies to vaccine-sharing scheme World 07:23
Brazil reports 1,036 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 06:35
Blinken discusses Gaza in calls with Qatari, Egyptian, Saudi foreign ministers US 05:31
Argentina reports 270 more deaths from COVID-19 Other News 04:33
About 1,000 people evacuated due to wildfire near Los Angeles US 03:32
Palestinians resume rocket attacks on southern Israel - army Israel 02:40
Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on citizens from May 17 Arab World 01:41
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 658,000 in past day, WHO reports World 00:42
Two dead, dozens hurt in Israeli synagogue accident Israel 00:08
Azerbaijan launches project to develop women's entrepreneurship Economy 00:07
Bitcoin rises 5.6% to $49,337.72 World 16 May 23:28
UK records another 1,926 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths Europe 16 May 22:48
Tourism Administration to participate in Dubai Tourism Exhibition Georgia 16 May 22:02
Iran to vaccinate 14m citizens against COVID-19 by end of June: Minister Iran 16 May 21:51
Uzbekistan and Tajikistan discuss the development of trade and economic ties Uzbekistan 16 May 21:20
Value of Turkish cars imported by China surges Turkey 16 May 21:10
Azerbaijan using combat aircraft units in military exercises (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 16 May 20:28
Azerbaijani grabs gold at 2021 US Judo Senior National Championships (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 16 May 20:17
Ankara Commission investigating crimes committed during Karabakh war holds first meeting (PHOTO) Politics 16 May 20:03
Tank units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces perform tasks within scheduled exercises (VIDEO) Society 16 May 19:20
Azerbaijan’s Diamond Motors company names winner of tender for purchase of vehicles Business 16 May 19:19
Iran kicks off operation to develop Kong fishing port in Hormozgan Province Business 16 May 19:17
Political parties in Armenia urge to oust active PM and president Armenia 16 May 18:49
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on May 17 Oil&Gas 16 May 18:36
MP explains Iran's benefits of selling oil products instead of crude Business 16 May 18:35
Slovenian Port of Koper could serve as fastest way and entry point for Georgian goods entering EU Business 16 May 18:28
Rising commodity prices create preconditions for potential strengthening of currencies in CIS - expert Finance 16 May 18:26
Azerbaijan names number of sold cars in 1Q2021 Transport 16 May 18:23
Azerbaijan discloses volume of non-oil products exported to Turkey Business 16 May 17:57
Azerbaijani Army's missile, artillery units heading for exercise areas (VIDEO) Politics 16 May 17:57
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising in Iran Finance 16 May 17:56
National Iranian Drilling Company starts drilling operations on Siyah Makan oil field Oil&Gas 16 May 17:55
French investment bank to assist in transformation of state-owned enterprises in Uzbekistan Business 16 May 17:54
Khazar consortium opens tender for purchase of office equipment in Turkmenistan Tenders 16 May 17:53
Udi people always feel attention of Azerbaijani president, first lady - head of Albanian-Udi Christian community Politics 16 May 17:53
Azerbaijan's economy shows positive tendencies in March 2021, says WB Finance 16 May 17:52
Travel to Saudi Arabia to resume Monday after year of restrictions Arab World 16 May 17:42
Royal Caribbean cancels new cruise line from Israel over unrest Israel 16 May 17:32
Cargo movements in Iran’s Amirabad port shrink Transport 16 May 17:31
Ranking of best-selling cars in global market for 1Q2021 announced Transport 16 May 17:30
Bolivia receives another batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine Russia 16 May 17:29
Turkmen Communications opens tender for supply of equipment Tenders 16 May 17:24
Iran exporters seek stable foreign currency rate Nuclear Program 16 May 17:22
Azerbaijan discloses date of next plenary parliamentary session Politics 16 May 17:08
Personnel, military equipment of Azerbaijani Armed Forces sent to exercise area (PHOTO) Politics 16 May 17:04
First Armenian president reveals reasons for country’s defeat in Karabakh war Armenia 16 May 17:04
Iran’s NIOC, POMC to sign contract on development of Farzad B gas field Oil&Gas 16 May 16:53
Activities in Iran’s Noshahr port intensify Transport 16 May 16:51
Greece talks latest trade data with Turkmenistan Business 16 May 16:45
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 16 Society 16 May 16:44
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Poland Business 16 May 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 472 more COVID-19 cases, 1,122 recoveries Society 16 May 16:39
Azerbaijani manat's exchange rate remains stable - WB Finance 16 May 16:39
Kazakhstan unveils its trade structure with EAEU countries for 1Q2021 Business 16 May 16:36
Greece exploring ways to further diversify bilateral trade with Turkmenistan Business 16 May 16:36
Iran's Ministry of ICT to provide free internet for presidential candidates Politics 16 May 16:34
Iran lifts steel ingots export ban Business 16 May 16:24
Azerbaijan, Germany implementing joint agricultural projects Business 16 May 16:18
Iran declares amount of loans issued in Fars Province Finance 16 May 16:18
