Incident in Georgia purely domestic in nature - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The incident in Georgia is purely domestic in nature, Azerbaijani MP, head of the working group for the Azerbaijani-Georgian interparliamentary relations Arzu Naghiyev told Trend on May 17.

“There is no ethnic factor in this issue,” Naghiyev added.

"The incident occurred on a domestic basis, without any ethnic factors,” the MP said. “Those who are against close cooperation and partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia are trying to present this as an interethnic incident.”

“But all these attempts are doomed to fail,” Naghiyev said. “This is an incident between people on a domestic basis and the work is underway to reconcile the parties."

The MP added that the Azerbaijani embassy in Georgia is keeping this issue in the spotlight and is doing the necessary work with the law enforcement agencies.

“The Azerbaijanis living in Georgia must not succumb to provocations,” Naghiyev said.