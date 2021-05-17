Assistant to Azerbaijani president, NATO deputy Sec-Gen meet in Brussels (PHOTO)

Politics 17 May 2021 20:26 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

Assistant to the Azerbaijani president, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana on May 17, Trend reports with reference to the official NATO website.

The meeting was held on May 17 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

