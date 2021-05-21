Azerbaijan's Defense Minister extends condolences to Belarusian side

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov sent a letter of condolences to his Belarusian counterpart Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"I am deeply shocked by the news of the tragic death of the Yak-130 crew in the city of Baranovichi. On behalf of the personnel of the Azerbaijani army and on my own behalf, I want to express deep condolences to the families, relatives, and friends of the victims. We share your grief over the tragedy," the letter said.