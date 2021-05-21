Azerbaijani Education Ministry, British Council sign annual action plan (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21
By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:
An annual action plan has been signed between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education and the British Council office in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 21.
The action plan was signed during a meeting of Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev wit the delegation led by Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, UK’s Minister for Exports Graham Stuart.
Speaking about the meeting, the minister stressed that Azerbaijan and the UK exchanged the views on cooperation in the field of education.
Latest
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation secretary-general addresses participants of 9th World Age Group Competitions in Baku
UK is long-standing partner, champion of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and independence - British Minister
We want to expand cooperation with British companies, as companies from friendly country - President Aliyev
Opportunity opened up in South Caucasus to unblock all economic, transport communications - Russian FM
Finalists in individual program among men at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku announced