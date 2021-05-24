Deputy PM, Minister of Defense of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia congratulates Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24
Trend:
Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.
"I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of your country’s national day - the Republic Day," Crown Prince said. "I wish you good health and happiness, and the brotherly people and government of the Republic of Azerbaijan greater development and prosperity."
