Azerbaijan solemnly celebrates Republic Day in Karabakh's Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

Trend:

A solemn event was held in Shusha city (Nagorno Karabakh) with the participation of Azerbaijani servicemen on the occasion of the Republic Day which is celebrated on May 28, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev, and the martyrs of the first and second Karabakh wars was revered with a minute of silence.

Azerbaijan’s state anthem was performed.

There was a solemn march of the personnel through the city in the end of the ceremony.