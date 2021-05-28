Azerbaijan solemnly celebrates Republic Day in Karabakh's Shusha
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28
Trend:
A solemn event was held in Shusha city (Nagorno Karabakh) with the participation of Azerbaijani servicemen on the occasion of the Republic Day which is celebrated on May 28, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
The memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev, and the martyrs of the first and second Karabakh wars was revered with a minute of silence.
Azerbaijan’s state anthem was performed.
There was a solemn march of the personnel through the city in the end of the ceremony.
Latest
Azerbaijani team reaches finals in 'Aero dance' program at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)