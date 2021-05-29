Azerbaijan's path of development: 2010-2020 (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29
Trend:
Azerbaijan, which has become the leader of the region under President Ilham Aliyev, is at the stage of sustainable development and progress.
All necessary steps have been taken under the leadership of the head of state to develop and strengthen Azerbaijan.
Thanks to the consistent and systemic reforms and domestic and foreign policies carried out by President Ilham Aliyev, the territories of Azerbaijan had been liberated from Armenian occupation.
A video about the development of Azerbaijan in 2010-2020:
Latest
Czech deputy health minister, business delegation visiting Georgia to discuss cooperation in medical field
Baku holds ceremony of awarding winners of World Cup in aerobics among trios and in individual program for women (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani team reaches finals in 'Aero dance' program at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)