BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan, which has become the leader of the region under President Ilham Aliyev, is at the stage of sustainable development and progress.

All necessary steps have been taken under the leadership of the head of state to develop and strengthen Azerbaijan.

Thanks to the consistent and systemic reforms and domestic and foreign policies carried out by President Ilham Aliyev, the territories of Azerbaijan had been liberated from Armenian occupation.

A video about the development of Azerbaijan in 2010-2020: