Azerbaijan creating Industry Park in Aghdam city upon presidential decree (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the creation of the Aghdam Industry Park on May 28, Trend reports.

According to the decree, a territory for the Aghdam Industry Park shall have the necessary infrastructure and management structures for carrying out entrepreneurial activities, used for the production, processing (recycling) and sale of competitive products, as well as the provision of services in the industrial sphere through the introduction of modern technologies, which helps efficient activities and development of entrepreneurs.

Measures for the organization, management and development of the activities of the Industry Park shall be carried out by the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones (hereinafter - the Agency) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

In order to organize the activities of the Agdam industrial park and create infrastructure on its territory (electricity and heating, gas, water, sewage, communications, transport, fire protection, industrial facilities, administrative, social and other infrastructure facilities) through funds envisaged in the 2021 state budget of Azerbaijan for the reconstruction and restoration of the territories liberated from occupation, the Ministry of Economy was initially allocated 500,000 manat ($294,120).

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to ensure the transfer for permanent use of the Agency with the right to lease a land plot with an area of ​​190 hectares near the liberated city of Aghdam for the operation of the Industry Park and inform Azerbaijan’s president; address other issues arising from this decree within two months.

The Ministry of Economy was instructed to provide assistance to the Agency for the creation of infrastructure (electricity and heating, gas, water, sewage, communications, transport, fire protection, industrial facilities, administrative, social and other infrastructure facilities) on the territory of the Aghdam Industry Park, other services for organizing, support and effective implementation of entrepreneurial activities in this territory.

Besides, the ministry was instructed to ensure the identification of priority areas for the manufactured and processed (secondary processing) industrial products, services provided and other activities in the Aghdam Industry Park; and resolve other issues arising from the decree.

The relevant state bodies (structures) were instructed to ensure providing the necessary assistance to the Ministry of Economy in connection with the creation and implementation of effective activities of the Industry Park in accordance with the directions of activity.

The activities will include assistance in clearing the territory from mines, unexploded munitions, devices containing explosives, and other exploding fragments, as well as in connection with the creation of the infrastructure provided for in clause 5.1 of this decree.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in this decree.

Aghdam city had been liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh war from late Sept. to early Nov.2020.