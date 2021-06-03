French newspaper publishes article about roads under construction in Karabakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

The French lagazetteaz.fr newspaper published an article entitled "Roads to Karabakh", Trend reports on June 3.

The Azerbaijani troops liberated the Nagorno-Karabakh region and adjacent districts from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The main task facing Azerbaijan, which has ensured its territorial integrity, is the restoration and revival of the liberated lands.

A number of important projects have already been launched in this sphere and the creation of road infrastructure is among the top priorities.

The foundation of a strategically important road or airport is laid during each visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the liberated territories.

For example, President Aliyev laid the foundation of the Fuzuli-Shusha road on the 27th kilometer of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road, as well as an airport in Fuzuli district as part of a trip to the liberated Fuzuli district on January 14, 2021.

The recently developed project of the Fuzuli-Shusha road includes the construction of bridges and tunnels, that is, the use of bridges and tunnels is envisaged instead of bypass roads in the areas with difficult terrain.

The new route will be connected with the Fuzuli airport; it is planned to build a new road from it to Isa Bulagi (Isa Spring).

Fuzuli airport with a runway length of 2,800 meters will be equipped with infrastructure that meets international standards. All conditions will be created here for receiving and dispatching of aircraft, the convenience of passengers.

The article also tells about the Horadiz-Agband railway, the foundation of which was laid by President Aliyev on February 14.

The strategic importance of this 100-kilometer-long railway line is extremely high as this transport infrastructure will play an important role in ensuring trips of Azerbaijani citizens to the liberated lands. The most important thing is that it will make a great contribution to the creation of a direct rail link between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

President Aliyev laid the foundation of the Fuzuli-Hadrut highway on March 15. This route starts from the Victory Road and is connected with the Hadrut - Jabrayil - Shukurbayli new highway which will be built. The road will be 13 kilometers long and will have four lanes. The road bridges will be built on it.

The Hadrut - Jabrayil - Shukurbayli road, which starts from the Hadrut settlement and passes through the Jabrayil district, is connected with the Hajigabul - Minjivan - Zangezur corridor road in Shukurbayli village. Its length is 43 kilometers and road bridges will also be built on this four-lane road.

The article also includes information about the Zangilan airport, the Zangilan - Horadiz, and Barda - Aghdam highways.

These projects are part of large-scale work on the reconstruction of road infrastructure in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan on behalf of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev.