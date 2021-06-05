Azerbaijani president's assistant reminds int'l community about UN resoluton in response to tragedy in Kalbajar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

UN Security Council resolution 1738, adopted in 2006, provides for the recognition of journalists working in conflict zones as civilians, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports

“UNSCR 1738 says: Journalists, media professionals, associated personnel engaged in dangerous professional missions in areas of armed conflict shall be considered as civilians, respected and protected," Hajiyev wrote.

As earlier reported, a car with employees of Azerbaijani TV channels and news agencies sent to the Kalbajar district was blown up by an anti-tank mine in the direction of Susuzlug village at about 11:00 (GMT+4) on June 4, Trend reports.

As a result, the operator of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV) Siraj Abishov, an employee of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Maharram Ibrahimov, the deputy representative of the Mayor’s Office of the Kalbajar district in the administrative-territorial district of Susuzlug village Arif Aliyev were killed. Also, four more people got injured and were hospitalized.