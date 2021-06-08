Commanders of Azerbaijan and Pakistan Naval Forces hold meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

A delegation led by Commander of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan, Rear Admiral Subhan Bekirov is on a visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The prospects for the development of cooperation between the Naval Forces of the two countries were discussed at the meeting held between Chief of the Naval Staff of Pakistan, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, and Commander of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan, Rear Admiral Subhan Bekirov.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War and ensuring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, wished the mercy of Allah Almighty to the souls of all servicemen and civilians who died as martyrs and healing to the wounded.

During the meeting held in an expanded format, a briefing was given on the structure, operational capabilities of the Pakistani Naval Forces, regional and domestic security environment, as well as the tasks ahead.

The sides also discussed the organization of mutual visits of servicemen to exchange experience and on other issues.