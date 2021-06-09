Turkish president meets Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation in Ankara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with an Azerbaijani delegation, led by the head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Turkey, Ahliman Amiraslanov, which came for visit to Ankara, on June 9, Trend reports.

The meeting took place after Erdogan's speech at a session of the parliamentary fraction of the Justice and Development Party of Turkey.

Following the meeting, a photo with participants was taken.