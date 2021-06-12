We acted in framework of international law, on UN Charter which gives right to all countries for self-defense - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

We acted in the framework of international law, we acted based on the UN Charter which gives a right to all the countries for self-defense, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving credentials of newly appointed non-resident ambassadors of the Republic of Guatemala, Ireland, the Republic of Albania, the Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Montenegro, the Republic of Estonia, the Federal Republic of Somalia, New Zealand, the Republic of Slovenia and the Kingdom of Denmark, Trend reports.

“Despite decisions and resolutions of international organizations, Armenia did not comply with them and kept our lands under occupation for almost 30 years, brutally violated international law, brutally violated 4 United Nations’ Security Council resolutions which demanded complete and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from our territories. For 27 years these resolutions were on paper, without any progress. So, Azerbaijan implemented resolutions itself, restored its territorial integrity and put an end to this injustice. Not only Security Council of United Nations but also other international organizations like OSCE, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Council of Europe and many others supported Azerbaijan’s just position on the conflict with Armenia, and this created a very solid international foundation for settlement of this issue. So, we acted in the framework of international law, we acted based on the UN Charter which gives a right to all the countries for self-defense, and that was exactly what we have done during the 44-days war,” the head of state said.