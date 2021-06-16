As result of 44-day war, Armenian army was completely destroyed - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

The second Karabakh war is now in the past. As a result of the 44-day war, the Armenian army was completely destroyed, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a press statements following the ceremony of signing Shusha Declaration, Trend reports.

“Armenia was brought to its knees, waved the white flag, surrendered and was forced to sign an act of capitulation after the liberation of Shusha, after which our other districts were returned to us without a single shot being fired. The occupation, which lasted nearly 30 years, came to an end. Azerbaijan put an end to this with the support of brotherly Turkey. Thirty years of negotiations had yielded no results. This shows again that where there is a will, resolve, strength and justice, everything is possible. Of course, inspired by this support from an ally like Turkey in the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan fulfilled its historic mission, restored justice and restored its territorial integrity,” the head of state said.